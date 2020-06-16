Limestone Co. coach charged with DUI was pulled over leaving strip club, claims he's sheriff's cousin

WAAY 31 obtained the arrest report for the East Limestone head football coach, Jeffrey Pugh, 57, who was arrested around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for driving under the influence.

The report states an Alabama State Trooper observed Pugh was driving in the center of U.S. 72 straddling the center lane for no apparent reason, so he stopped him for improper lane usage. Pugh turned onto East Limestone Road and pulled off to the edge of the roadway, according to the report.

The trooper stated Pugh was fumbling for his proof of insurance and was never able to find it. The trooper also stated in his report that he observed an opened case of beer in the bed of the truck that contained several empty bottles of beer that appeared to be Michelob Ultra.

He also told the trooper he understood why he was stopped, and was talking to his passenger at the time of the offense.

The trooper administered field sobriety tests to Pugh and determined he was unable to operate a vehicle safely. In the report, the trooper stated he asked Pugh how much he drank and he responded, "I'm good."

Pugh then said he, "Maybe drank two beers, just trying to get us home. [He] picked up [a passenger] up from Jimmy's."

Jimmy's is a strip club on U.S. 72 renamed "The Pony Too."

Pugh advised the trooper that he understood that he had a job to do, but this was going to hurt his profession, according to the arrest report. He also said he should have stayed home and not left to go pick [his son's friend up].

The trooper said while transporting Pugh to the county jail, Pugh told him he was Sheriff Mike Blakely's first cousin. He also told the trooper his dad used to work for the District Attorney's office.

In addition, the arresting trooper stated in his report that Pugh said the trooper's Uncle Stanley was one of his dad's best friends.

Once at the jail, Pugh refused to submit to a breath test.

Pugh is currently out of jail on bond. You can read the school district's statement following his arrest here.