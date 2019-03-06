Limestone Co. EMA on standby for assistance in Lee Co.

Emergency Management teams across the state are wanting to help out those in Lee County. That includes the Limestone County Emergency Management team.

WAAY 31 spoke with emergency officials about how they’d like to help.

“Our first thought was, ‘Do we need to go down there?’”

Limestone County Emergency Management Director Rita White has had her fair share of dealing with disasters, but her heart still hurts every time one happens--like the tornadoes in Lee County.

“We’ve been there. I know what they’re going through. I know what the EMA staff is going through," White said. "And, then, the victims and their families, I just feel for them.”

In this case, it’s personal for White.

“I have a cousin who actually saw the tornado," she said. "I have some cousins down there, so yeah, my heart definitely goes out to them.”

White was the Emergency Management Agency Director when an EF-5 tornado swept through Limestone County back on April 27, 2011, killing 4 people.

She said a woman from Lee County’s Emergency Management team came to help.

“She stayed here about three weeks and was a huge help to us," White said. "She had a lot of experience and she was just a tremendous asset for us here.”

And that's why White wants to return the favor.

“If they need personnel, staff for the EOC, we have a few generators we could take, some lighting, that kind of thing," she said.

Members of the community are happy to hear White and her team are ready to assist their fellow Alabamians.

“People who have had experience like our local EMA has had, and people that know what they’re doing and how to go about it, really make a huge difference," said David Tubbs. "So, to be able to go down there and just help those folks manage the recovery efforts, it’s going to be so important and I’m proud of our local EMA.”

But, first, White says they have to make sure everything is handled in Limestone County before they can hit the road.

“Once we get our flooding damage and all that together and kind of see what we have here, then we may look at going," she said.

White tells WAAY 31 Lee County has asked them for some extra hands at their Emergency Operation Center.

She said she’d let us know if they end up sending anyone.