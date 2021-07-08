Like father, like son

Fyffe coach Paul Benefield has a stadium named after him, a street next to the stadium named after him, and five state championships.

He's high school football royalty in Alabama. Now he's passing his coaching knowledge along to his youngest son, Eli.

Before Eli takes off to play college football at Faulkner University, he's helping his Dad coach this summer!

Eli said he's been helping out with the younger players, teaching them about the Fyffe way, which is simply outwork everybody.

Eli wants to be a coach, just like his Dad! And you know they lived together and all when Eli was playing, but he's learning even more from his Dad now.

"You see the stuff kinda of in the film room, and the stuff off the field, that he talks about that's like crucial to football," Eli said. "Knowing people's positions and stuff like that, I learned a lot."

Coach Benefield will be playing for four straight titles this season. It will be Fyffe's second year in 3A.