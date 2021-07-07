Well, Champa Bay still living up to its name. The Lightning are back to back Stanley Cup Champions after beating the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 to wrap up the series four games to one. Ross Colton scored the only goal needed to secure Lord Stanley in Florida for another year. After winning last year's cup in front of no crowd, Lightning fans got to enjoy this one with a win at home in Amalie Arena.
Tampa Bay wins the Stanley Cup Final in five.
Posted: Jul 7, 2021 10:37 PM
Related Content
- Lightning strikes twice
- Alabama currently in peak season for lightning strikes
- Lightning strike causes fire at home in Ardmore
- Huntsville Utilities says damage from lightning strikes caused power outages
- Lightning strikes Huntsville home, displaces family of four
- Lightning strikes near vet in Arab, causes alarm to go off
- Lightning strike leaves Town of Leighton without water for up to 36 hours
- Photos: Hartselle woman says lightning strike blew up tree, damaged church
- Lightning strike caused 28,000 people to lose power in Madison County
- Person struck by lightning in Athens
Scroll for more content...