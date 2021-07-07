Clear
Lightning strikes twice

Tampa Bay wins the Stanley Cup Final in five.

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 10:37 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Well, Champa Bay still living up to its name. The Lightning are back to back Stanley Cup Champions after beating the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 to wrap up the series four games to one. Ross Colton scored the only goal needed to secure Lord Stanley in Florida for another year. After winning last year's cup in front of no crowd, Lightning fans got to enjoy this one with a win at home in Amalie Arena. 

