Huntsville lightning strike leaves behind burned grass, produces glass

A lightning strike left behind a burn path in the front of a Huntsville non-profit. It happened at the United Cerebral Palsy of Huntsville office in North Huntsville.

Leslie Walker said she pulled into work Monday morning trying to figure out if someone had crashed into the non-profit where she works, but she soon learned that wasn't the case.

"Immediately, I was just floored. You hear about lightning strikes, but you don't see one very often, so it immediately took us aback," she said.

Walker said the training and therapy centers are both closed on the weekend, so no one knew about the strike until Monday. They don't know when it happened.

"It probably would have scared us beyond belief if we were here," she said.

Now, looking at the damage left behind is something that has her in disbelief.

"The path itself is just amazing. We can't figure out where it originated from," she said.

The even crazier part about the strike is the green and black glass found on either sides of the path. Walker said the strike destroyed a metal sign, and the glass is something she has never seen before.

"It is strictly a phenomenon of the lightning strike," she said.

Walker said they aren't aware of any damage to the building. She said since they're a non-profit, they're trying to figure out if there is anything they could do with the lightning glass to raise money so they can replace the sign.