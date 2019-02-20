Lightning strike leaves Town of Leighton without water for up to 36 hours

Leighton officials say lightning struck a main water line on 1st Street about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, causing it to break.
Six feet of water line has been replaced, so some residents could get a bit of water by 6 p.m.
However, officials say it will take 36 hours for water to be completely restored.
