Clear
Lightning strike leaves Town of Leighton without water for up to 36 hours

Six feet of water line has been replaced, so some residents could get a bit of water by 6 p.m.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 2:56 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 2:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Leighton officials say lightning struck a main water line on 1st Street about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, causing it to break.

However, officials say it will take 36 hours for water to be completely restored.

