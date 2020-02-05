Lightning could affect Jackson Co. park work

Wednesday morning, they plan on pulling debris out of the water left behind by last weeks deadly fire. Officials say if there's a thunderstorm work will be delayed.

If you take a look at their equipment, you can see why. They are using that large, metal crane to load pieces of debris on to a barge. Officials say if it rains too much that barge can get slippery. The rain isn't all bad. The water they are currently working in is shallow-- so rain will increase the water level, allowing them get the barge closer. Rain and lightning are not the only things they have to worry about.

"If we have any high winds it can mess our boom up to where we have to re-anchor them out or moves any of our equipment, so we're prepared for it, we know what's going on," said Shane O'Neal.

Crew members say they have equipment that can detect when there is a lightning strike within 10 miles. If that happens, they'll delay work for an hour after the last strike.