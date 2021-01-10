Clear
BREAKING NEWS Multiple North Alabama schools operating on 2-hour delays Monday due to threat of wintry weather Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Light snow expected Monday morning

Snow accumulations will be light, but the Monday morning commute looks messy. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

Posted: Jan 10, 2021 5:34 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

After seeing plenty of sunshine earlier today, clouds have moved back in as another round of winter weather inches closer to North Alabama. The forecast remains largely unchanged this evening, but there are a lot of moving parts that will ultimately determine what we will see tomorrow morning. The timeframe to see winter weather continues to be 2 AM and Noon Monday. Here is an updated region-by-region breakdown of what we expect.

Shoals, Athens, Decatur, and Lincoln County, TN
-Starts as all snow overnight that lasts through mid morning.
-Light accumulations up to a half inch expected, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.
-Transition to a rain/snow mix by late morning.
-Some slicks are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. Widespread icy roads are not expected.

Huntsville Metro, Scottsboro, Guntersville
-A narrow band of a rain/snow mix is expected to develop just before sunrise and last for a couple hours.
-Temperatures will likely hover near freezing, limiting accumulations to a dusting at most.
-Minimal travel impacts, mix transitions to all rain by mid morning.

Fort Payne and Areas Near the Georgia Border
-Plain rain is expected, with a few flakes mixing in for areas above 1,000 feet.
-No impacts expected.

We expect warm air to overtake any cold air still in place by lunchtime Monday, leading to a transition to all rain for everyone in North Alabama. However, should cold air linger for an extended period of time, additional accumulations and impacts will carry over into the afternoon. On the other hand, drier air infiltrating North Alabama from the northwest could cut off moisture being pumped into the region, thus lowering our snow chances and keeping most of the precipitation as plain rain. Warm ground temperatures will help limit major accumulations and travel impacts. However, give yourself extra time to get to your destination Monday morning, as roads will be messy wherever you are. Lingering rain comes to an end Monday evening. The rest of the week looks quiet with highs back into the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 399150

Reported Deaths: 5299
Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 646450

Reported Deaths: 7704
