Light showers Monday night, more heavy rain possible late week

After several days of rain and gloomy skies, it was nice to see lots of sunshine and blue skies to close out the weekend! We'll keep clear skies overnight tonight, with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s. As we start off the new work week, much of Monday will be dry. By Monday afternoon and evening, clouds will start to build back in ahead of a quick hitting system Monday night and early Tuesday. We'll see some spotty showers during this time frame, but overall rain totals will be very light. Most of the rain will come to an end before we wake up Tuesday morning. The rest of Tuesday looks dry with clearing skies and temperatures a few degrees above normal.

As we look ahead to the latter part of the week, trends continue to indicate another heavy rain event across north Alabama. Clouds start to build back in during the day on Thursday. The timing of the system has slowed somewhat, but the heavy rainfall threat is still there. Rain starts off as spotty showers Friday morning, then becomes widespread and heavy at times beginning Friday evening and lasting through much of Saturday. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible, especially as we head into Saturday. Rainfall totals look to fall in the three to five inch range once again, which will aggravate any flooding issues we have had in recent weeks.

In addition to the heavy rain threat, we are now monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms on Saturday. It is far too early at this point to dive into any specifics of Saturday's severe potential. We are still over five days away from this system arriving in our area and a lot will change in our forecast between now and then. What we know at this point is more heavy rain is expected Friday and Saturday and a few stronger storms cannot be ruled out. We will continue to fine tune the specifics in the days to come, so check back for updates this week and stay weather aware as we close out the work week.