Light rain to start the new week, staying mild

What a difference a week makes! This time last Sunday, we were in the beginning stages of the first of two winter storms impacting North Alabama. This Sunday, we have been treated to a spectacular late February day! Temperatures across the region have come close to 60 degrees this afternoon with just a few passing high level clouds.

Changes are on the way tonight as a cold front brings more rain back to North Alabama. Clouds will be on the increase after sunset ahead of this front, but we will stay dry through late tonight. Rain chances increase in the Shoals around Midnight and continue to spread east during the overnight hours. This will be light rain for North Alabama, but the most widespread rain coverage will be during the morning commute tomorrow. Give yourself a few extra minutes to head to work or school Monday morning. Most areas will see a quarter to half inch of rain in the next 24 hours. This rain will not last all day Monday. In fact, we might even see a few peeks of sun tomorrow afternoon as the front pushes east of the area after lunchtime. Highs will be a touch cooler Monday in the low 50s.

The rest of the work week is mostly quiet and warm. High pressure builds back into North Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll see lots of sunshine once again with highs well into the 60s through Wednesday! Our weather pattern becomes a bit more active late week. Even so, rain chances appear fairly small for the time being. Scattered showers are back in the forecast Friday and next weekend, but we can't nail down the exact times for the best rain chances just yet. Check back for updates throughout the week. Temperatures late week stay seasonable in the upper 50s.