Light freeze likely Monday morning

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 AM until 9 AM Monday morning for all of the North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. Our Spring growing season is underway. A freeze tonight could potentially be damaging to any vegetation sensitive to cold temperatures. Monday morning will be the only period of freezing temperatures this week.

Additionally, we will want to bundle up! If you're going to dinner with your family, expect clear conditions with temperatures cooling through the 40s. Expect lower 30s by sunrise Monday. The kids will need the jackets out at the bus stop with those lower 30s, but we will be able to unzip the jackets as we warm into the upper 50s Monday afternoon.

A disturbance swirling about in the Southern Rockies will track across the Tennessee Valley. Moisture flow into this system is limited. The main thing we will notice is an increase in clouds, but those clouds may bring a couple of light sprinkles for a select few of us. By far, more of us will stay dry.

Gradual warming Tuesday and Wednesday will lead us to rain on Thursday and Friday. That rain will arrive Thursday afternoon, and rainy periods could continue through Friday afternoon before fading Friday evening. Next weekend will be mostly dry, though a few showers could become possible next Sunday afternoon depending on how quickly a storm system for Monday approaches.