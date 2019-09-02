LifeSouth issued this press release in advance of Hurricane Dorian’s potential impact on the United States:
As Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the East Coast, Florida hospitals brace for a significant hit. With local inventories already low due to summer blood shortages, Florida communities are pleading for support. Blood donors in Alabama are asked to help by giving blood today.
LifeSouth serves hospitals in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, and the storm will affect the ability of Florida centers to hold blood drives during the storm. Donating helps ensure blood will be available to help those who may be injured or need a blood transfusion during and after the storm. All blood types are needed, especially type O donors.
First time donors are welcome and encouraged to give. LifeSouth also asks businesses, schools, churches and other organizations to help by hosting a blood drive.
To find a blood drive close to you or to learn more about the donation process, call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 1-888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org.
Related Content
- LifeSouth seeking Hurricane Dorian-related blood donations in North Alabama
- LifeSouth Blood Bank seeks donations during summer shortage
- LifeSouth Hosting Summer blood drives
- North Alabama churches gather donations for Hurricane Dorian
- LifeSouth Blood Center helps in search for rare blood
- LifeSouth celebrates longtime donor
- LifeSouth hosts first ever blood donor yard sale
- LifeSouth holds blood drive in conjunction with local veterans organizations
- Hurricane Dorian still extremely powerful, slows slightly
- Hurricane victim reunites with North Alabama church