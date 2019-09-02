LifeSouth seeking Hurricane Dorian-related blood donations in North Alabama

LifeSouth issued this press release in advance of Hurricane Dorian’s potential impact on the United States:

As Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the East Coast, Florida hospitals brace for a significant hit. With local inventories already low due to summer blood shortages, Florida communities are pleading for support. Blood donors in Alabama are asked to help by giving blood today.

LifeSouth serves hospitals in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, and the storm will affect the ability of Florida centers to hold blood drives during the storm. Donating helps ensure blood will be available to help those who may be injured or need a blood transfusion during and after the storm. All blood types are needed, especially type O donors.

First time donors are welcome and encouraged to give. LifeSouth also asks businesses, schools, churches and other organizations to help by hosting a blood drive.

To find a blood drive close to you or to learn more about the donation process, call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 1-888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org.