Life South Storage fire damages 3 units in Huntsville

A pile of burnt debris is what's left after the fire from Monday night. The fire started in one unit and spread to the two others next to it.

William Tierney, the manager of the Life South Storage, said as many as 20 other units also have some smoke and water damage.

One customer was at her storage unit since 11:30 Tuesday morning sifting through what's left in her unit. She didn't want to go on camera but said she had no idea the damage was this bad when she got the call to check on her things. Among her valuables are an old sewing machine and items her late mother gave to her.

She said she just moved to Huntsville last July and was in disbelief when she could barely save any of her memories from her mother.

The manager said they've contacted other customers whose units may have damage and are asking them to come by to inspect their storage units.

Tierney said a gasoline container was found near the damage.

A Huntsville Fire and Rescue spokesperson said an investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire. Tierney said he and the investigator are looking at security footage and searching call logs to get a better understanding of what happened.

Tierney said the owner of the initial unit where the fire started was notified but has not come by the unit or called Life South back.

The contents of over 20 storage units have some water and smoke damage. When customers came by to check on their units, as soon as they opened their garage doors, you could smell the harsh, lingering smell of tarnished items.

The manager is currently finding another location and will notify the remaining customers that didn't come by, sometime Tuesday.