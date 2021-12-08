Clear

Library display pairing Bible with explicit books removed

The books were removed from school libraries amid complaints earlier this year but later returned to the shelves.

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 7:18 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia library has removed a display that placed the Bible alongside two books activists have sought to remove from school libraries as pornographic and obscene.

The library display in McLean included “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe alongside the Bible and a number of troll dolls. The display was removed Tuesday.

Fairfax County's public library director said the display was intended to highlight the “freedom to read” and not meant to offend. A critic said it mocked Christians and concerned parents alike.

The books were removed from school libraries amid complaints earlier this year but later returned to the shelves.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events