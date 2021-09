Lexington Police Chief Augie Hendershot says federal and state agencies currently are raiding a business in the Lauderdale County town.

Fransisco Guerra, owner of Global Special Effects, was taken into custody and transported to Huntsville, Hendershot said.

Hendershot the raid dealt with about 39 active federal warrants.

He said there are about 50 agents on scene, including an FBI Special Agent in Charge.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.