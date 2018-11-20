Clear
Lexington Mayor named as new Alabama Music Hall of Fame Director

Burroughs named as new AMHOF director.

Lexington Mayor, Sandra Burroughs, will be the new director at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.

Burroughs told WAAY31 her first day in the new job will be December 17th. She will be able to continue being the mayor of Lexington and her new role as director of the AMHOF.

The current director, Dixie Griffith, will be retiring at the end of the year. Board members at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame said they are thrilled Burroughs will be the next director but it's bittersweet with Griffith retiring.

