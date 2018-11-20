Photo Gallery 1 Images
Lexington Mayor, Sandra Burroughs, will be the new director at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
Burroughs told WAAY31 her first day in the new job will be December 17th. She will be able to continue being the mayor of Lexington and her new role as director of the AMHOF.
The current director, Dixie Griffith, will be retiring at the end of the year. Board members at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame said they are thrilled Burroughs will be the next director but it's bittersweet with Griffith retiring.
Related Content
- Lexington Mayor named as new Alabama Music Hall of Fame Director
- Jones, Thome, Guerrero, Hoffman elected to baseball Hall of Fame
- Chipper Jones inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame
- Hundreds attend funeral for Muscle Shoals music pioneer Rick Hall
- VBC to break ground on new Music Hall today
- UPDATE: Phil Fulmer named Tennessee's athletics director
- Hall of Fame golfer Hubert Green dead at 71; won 2 majors
- Dog poisoned in Lexington; possible other pets being poisoned in Lauderdale County
- Huntsville's 'Musical Audit'
- NASA names acting director at Marshall Space Flight Center
Scroll for more content...