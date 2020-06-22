Lexington High School stops athletic workouts, awaits student’s coronavirus test results

Lexington High School in Lauderdale County announced Monday that it has suspended all athletic workouts until further notice.

A student is being tested for coronavirus, according to a tweet from the school baseball team's Twitter account.

"This isn't a confirmed case just a test," the tweet said.

"We are being proactive and precautionary to protect our kids."

Last week, Albertville City Schools announced three student-athletes tested positive for coronavirus.

See the full tweet about Lexington High School's plan below.