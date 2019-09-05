Lexington High School responds to rumors of possible threat

Lexington High School in Lauderdale County says despite the rumors circulating in the community, officials haven’t found a credible threat.
The school says it investigated the rumor, but didn't find any evidence of a possible threat. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the school.
