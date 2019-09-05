Clear

Lexington High School responds to rumors of possible threat

@LexingtonBearFamily on Facebook

The school says it investigated the rumor, but didn't find any evidence of a possible threat.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 10:01 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Lexington High School in Lauderdale County says despite the rumors circulating in the community, officials haven’t found a credible threat. 

The school says it investigated the rumor, but didn't find any evidence of a possible threat. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the school.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events