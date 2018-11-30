Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Parole board's corrective action plan not approved by Gov. Ivey and Steve Marshall Full Story

Lewis Sullivan has homecoming at VBC

UAB comes to Huntsville for game with AAMU.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Hazel Green alum, Lewis Sullivan, had a homecoming at the VBC Thursday night as he and the blazers took on Alabama A&M. He put up 12 points in UAB's 67-57 win. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events