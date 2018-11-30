Lewis Sullivan has homecoming at VBC

Hazel Green alum, Lewis Sullivan, had a homecoming at the VBC Thursday night as he and the blazers took on Alabama A&M. He put up 12 points in UAB's 67-57 win.
