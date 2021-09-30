Letters of Gratitude: Unexpected notes for North Alabama WWII veteran

A thoughtful letter can be treasured for years. In fact, personal letters are often some of the most memorable and positive items that our military service members receive.

Those letters can be extra special for our older veterans.

"You stop and think you don't deserve it, you know, and you wonder, 'Why am I getting all this?'" George Mills said.

That's the power of a letter.

"They mean an awful lot," Mills said. "I'm just a nobody, and somebody picked up a piece of paper and thanked me for doing something."

As Mills rattled off his attachment — a sergeant in Company E, 109th Infantry 28th Division — he shared a little about the five months he spent as a prisoner of war during World War II, surviving on faith and a love for his country.

"I never forget that stuff," he said, "but you get to the point where it doesn't bother you as much."

It's what's in a small, white box that essentially stopped the veteran in his tracks.

"Apparently, he got everybody in the town to send those cards and one little child," Mills said with a gleam in his eye.

"He" is Tobias, a man Mills met when he returned to Germany just a few years ago to visit many of the places where he fought and was taken prisoner.

"I'm glad I went back," Mills said. "It's kind of different, going back — you know, where you fought 75 years ago, your gun in your hand, doing what you're going to do — and now, you're standing there so peacefully. It's a different situation."

Now, as he celebrates a milestone birthday, life has come full circle for Mills. At 100 years old, he now has a box filled with letters of gratitude, sent from the very country he once fought in the trenches against — including one from that country's current leader.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation for your life's work," Mills reads from the letter. It ends, "All of the best to the future, especially health and welfare, Angela Merkel."

A letter. From the head of Germany. Thanking him for his contribution to the world.

Of course, that wasn't the only letter. Mills said he was puzzled by it all, and he asked Tobias why they were being sent to him.

"He said, 'Back then, we had Hitler, and we couldn't meet in groups of three or four, we could not meet in church or in lodges — we couldn't meet anywhere — and you knocked out all those people, and now we got our government back, and it's free, and we can meet and do whatever we want, and we're so thankful,'" Mills recalled, adding the answer made him feel "a lot better."

Mills said he's spent hours re-reading and sharing these treasured letters with visitors. He said it's a joy not just to receive the letters but any and all greetings from people who take time to remember he's still around.