'Let Music Heal Your Soul': W.C. Handy Festival still a go in the Shoals

One of the Shoals most anticipated summer evens will continue in July.

The theme for this year's W.C. Handy Festival, 'Let Music Heal Your Soul." A salute to the Shoals musical heritage and the health care workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.

However, this year's festival will look different, as event coordinators will follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the Alabama Department of public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While some of the larger events like the "W.C. Handy Festival Da Doo Run Run 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run" have been canceled, coordinators are working hard to create a safe environment for performers, businesses and guests alike.

Festival Chair, Tori Bailey told WAAY 31 Morning News on Friday morning, the success of this year's festival will rely heavily on personal responsibility. She said her fellow organizers decided it was important to continue one of the most anticipate events of the summer to help heal the community.

"We believe in the healing power of music," said W.C. Handy Festival Chair, Tori Bailey, "(and) we're hoping very much to be able to invite the area out and people from all over out to be able to enjoy safely the legacy in the Shoals area."

Handy Fest runs July 17-26, 2020.