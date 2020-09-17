Less than 1% of Albertville City Schools students test positive for COVID-19

The Albertville City School District announced positive news about student coronavirus cases.

Last week, the district reported a total of 13 coronavirus cases, an increase of six from the prior week. This week, only two new cases are confirmed -- bringing the total to 15 -- in a district with nearly 6,000 students.

Superintendent Dr. Boyd English said Thursday that the district had been developing a comprehensive plan since schools were closed earlier this year.

He said two components of that plan, cleaning protocols and prevention efforts, have made a major difference for the district.

Things like plexiglass dividers, mandatory masks and temperature checks each morning have allowed the district to continue with more than 4,600 students attending traditional classes.

English said that, based on current numbers, less than one percent of the district's students have tested positive for coronavirus -- a number he's hoping to improve on.

"One is one too many, but we feel like we are being -- we are being successful in making sure that the virus does not spread within the school system,” Dr. English said.

The district reviews the coronavirus numbers each day and would consider looking at different learning options if the numbers moved, but added that they're nowhere close to that at this time.