Less storms Monday but unsettled & muggy pattern continues

Monday will once again feature typical summertime storms during the afternoon. There will be a little more cloud cover today and that will limit our high temperatures to the upper 80s and perhaps limit storm coverage somewhat. Areas that see a little more sun than others may briefly tough the low 90s. By mid afternoon Monday, enough heat should be in place for isolated to scattered thunderstorms to form and drift northwest through this evening.

That will not be the case by Tuesday, however. A stalled out low pressure center along the Gulf coast now will slowly move northeast closer to North Alabama on its way to the Carolinas. This low will be the source of our most widespread chance for showers and storms on Tuesday, continuing into parts of Wednesday. Heavy rain will be the primary concern midweek as these storms are efficient rain makers given the extremely humid airmass in place across North Alabama. The low eventually moves into the Carolinas by Wednesday night. Additional daily chances for pop up storms will continue for the remainder of the week into the weekend. The chance for strong to severe storms will also be on the increase late week, as the potential for several organized clusters of severe storms could potentially dive into North Alabama form the northwest. It is too early to get into specifics, but we will keep an on the severe weather potential late week as the week progresses.

Rainfall totals continue to stay in the one to one and a half inch range for the workweek and upcoming weekend, but higher amounts are possible in heavier storms and flooding is possible in areas that see repeated rounds of heavy rain in the week ahead. Temperatures will be a touch cooler ranging from the mid 80s to low 90s this week, but the humidity will still make it fell more like the mid 90s by late week.