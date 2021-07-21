Less storm coverage Wednesday but flood threat lingers

The same front that has been drifting south and north over the area the last few days remains right over North Alabama Wednesday. this front or boundary separated deep tropical moisture from much drier air closer to Nashville. This same boundary also acts as a trigger for showers and storms and will help trigger more storms as we heat up to the mid-80s afternoon.

The big concern is that any additional rainfall will push many areas to ponding and localized flooding. Slow moving bands of showers and storms can easily produce a quick 1-2" of rain in an hour with this amount of tropical moisture in place in mid-July.

For the rest of the week, we'll see mainly afternoon pop up storms with an otherwise partly cloudy sky and hot, humid conditions. Lows will be approaching the 90 degree mark by the weekend and only isolated showers and storms are expected Saturday and Sunday.