Less humid start to the workweek

The second cold front of the weekend continues to make its way closer to North Alabama this evening. Ahead of it, some locations have seen showers and thunderstorms over the last few hours. Coverage of these showers and storms will continue to remain fairly isolated, but areas that do see these storms could see heavy rainfall and gusty winds. This activity will shift to the south and east of North Alabama this evening, with everyone dry just after sunset tonight. The cold front moves through late tonight, ushering in much drier and less humid air to get the new work week started.

Tonight's cold front will not bring much of an actual cool down as highs will remain in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday. But the drier and less humid air that it brings in will make comfortable each afternoon. Monday and Tuesday evening will also be very pleasant for mid August standards as lows drop into the upper 60s. Be sure to get outside the next two days. North Alabama does not see these kind of breaks in the summertime humidity very often. Enjoy it while you can because the break does not last long!

More humid air returns to the area by Wednesday. Daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms will once again be back in the forecast as a result, with the most widespread storm chances by Thursday and Friday. Decent amounts of cloud cover mid to late week will keep our highs slightly below average in the upper 80s, but the return of the humidity means the "air you can wear" will be back in full force across North Alabama. Storm chances continue into next weekend.