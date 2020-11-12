Leighton police: No officers fired bullets at standoff, attempted murder suspect

Leighton police told WAAY 31 not a single law enforcement officer fired a bullet during a standoff Wednesday night. Instead, they say they were the ones being shot at.

William Richard Clapp is being held on preliminary charges of attempted murder. Leighton police are meeting with the Colbert County District Attorney Friday morning to finalize charges.

Leighton Police Chief, Brandon Hood, said they found six guns inside of Clapp's home and believe he used at least four of them to shoot at officers.

On Thursday, Clapp's home had just about every window busted out. That's because Florence's SWAT team threw gas through the windows, which is what eventually made Clapp surrender.

Hood said Clapp was taken to Helen Keller Hospital for observation and said they plan to subpoena his medical records from Wednesday night to see if this event was a mental break or drug induced.

Hood said they were originally called to Clapp's neighborhood on Puller Loop because he was sporadically shooting in the area. The standoff lasted seven hours.

No officers were injured and Clapp was not harmed.