Leighton man killed, Toney man seriously injured in Colbert County crash

A Leighton man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday.

Joe Jackson Cooper Jr., 44, died when the 2004 Ford F-150 he was a passenger in collided with a 2019 Volvo semi-truck, said Alabama State Troopers Cpl. James Howard.

The crash took place about 3:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of AL 20 and Sockwell Lane, about one mile east of Muscle Shoals.

Jacob Alex Pylant, 30, of Toney was the driver of the F-150. Howard said he was flown to UAB Hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger in the semi was treated for minor injuries at Helen Keller Hospital.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.