Florence police arrested a Leighton man in connection to a robbery on Tombigbee Street.

Florence police said Lavale Cooper was charged in connection to the robbery that took place on July 9. Two armed suspects broke into a home and robbed a 32-year-old male. The man was hit in the face with a weapon.

Cooper was charged with robbery, burglary, and assault. He's in jail on a $150,000 bond.