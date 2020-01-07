Leighton grant will help fix water issues

The town of Leighton has gone without water for various periods of time, once a year for three years straight. Shane Burney, the manager at the Leighton Water Department, said

they have about 1000 people that rely on their water.

The issue is 70% of their water valves don't work. Leighton recently got a $350,000 grant from the state to fix the water issues and leaking pipes.

"It's been numerous times it's shut off and you wake up and don't have water and don't know what to do," said JD Woodard, who lives in Leighton.

Burney said they need to replace about 35 bad water valves because they don't work. When a pipe starts leaking the city can't shut off the valves so it ends up emptying the tanks. In 2017 and 2018 car wrecks knocked over fire hydrants and lead to the tanks being emptied because the valves didn't work.

In 2019, lightning hit a pipe. Crews couldn't shut off the valves which lead to people being without water for two days. Burney said they are in the bid process on the project. Once that's complete they will start replacing the bad valves. With the new valves they will be able to isolate leaks so the tanks don't drain.

"It's gonna help a lot I'm kind of excited about it myself," said Woodard.

The city will match about $20,000 to fix the valves. Burney told WAAY31 they're about 90 days out from the project.