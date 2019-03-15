Leighton family saves mom, baby from sinking car

A mother and her baby are safe today after quick action by a Leighton family.

The Pitts family raced to the scene Thursday when they learned the woman’s car was trapped in a pond off Gnat Pond Road.

Recent severe weather, including rains that came Thursday, have ponds in the area filled to the brim with some water still over the roadway. At night, it can be difficult to tell where the road ends and the water begins.

"I was shaking. It was scary seeing the car in the water like that,” said Shonda Pitts, who lives on Gnat Pond Road in Leighton and learned about the trapped mother and child via a frantic call from her daughter.

“She was on her way home and she calls me and tells me there is a car in the water and she could see somebody moving in the car,” Pitts said of her daughter. “She wanted to help but she didn't want to leave (her child) in the car with it sitting.”

Pitts and her husband jumped into their car and raced to the scene where they found an almost-submerged car.

“We just gave her a hand up to get her out of the ditch. She was already out and holding

her baby at the time,” Pitts said. “It looked pretty deep, like it was getting close to getting into the passenger side window. Maybe a couple of inches away from the window.”

Pitts said the mother was shaken up. She took care of the 11-month-old baby while the mother spoke with police.

“I just held her in our truck and kept her warm,” she said. “One of the paramedics came in and brought a blanket and a towel so we kind of dried her off until her mom got done talking with the policeman.”

Pitts said she never got the mother’s name. She’d like to find out who they are so she can check up on them.

“I’d like to know,” she said. “I think they were good. (The baby) didn’t seem to fuss at all.”

Law enforcement said the mother and daughter were not injured and did not go to a hospital.

Pitts said this just shows the flooding dangers that still are facing parts of Colbert County.

“Even after all this time there is still water everywhere,” said Pitts. “More water than I’ve ever seen in this area.”