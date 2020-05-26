Legg cemetery board re-maps cemetery

Right now in Limestone County, the Legg Cemetery board is mapping out the land to learn who owns which plot.

After former board member, Delois Mason was accused of stealing $60,000 from the cemetery's bank account, documents of who owned what plot at the cemetery was unorganized. Now the current board hired someone to re-map the cemetery. The board's secretary, Carl Davis told WAAY 31 they can't sell a plot if someone else already purchased it. They hope to have everything complete by August for people to identity their space, so they can sell plots by November.

"As a family I think it's important that the last thing you want to think about when your family member dies is, do you have your place or not. We want people to feel comfortable with that they know where it is," said Carl Davis.

Legg Cemetery solely operates on donations, but Davis said a family purchased and donated to them an acre of land, which will help them financially.