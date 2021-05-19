Legendary coach leans on team to battle cancer

Hartselle's William Booth is the state's all-time winningest baseball coach.

But the battle he's facing now isn't decided on the diamond, he's going up against cancer, and his players are helping him fight.

This March, life threw the 77-year-old a curveball when he was diagnosed with cancer in his stomach, liver and intestine.

"First week or two I was like why did this happen to me, then I accpeted it and said I'll do the best I can with it," Booth said.

He knew he was in the fight for his life, though he never thought about leaving the Hartselle Baseball team which he's coached for 34 years.

"Well I'm the one who started this many years ago, I just half to be a part of it," Booth said.

As Hartselle made its way through the season, Coach Booth found strength in his players, but some things he has to go through alone...

chemo has been tough on the ball coach.

"It zaps you, you have very little energy left, you wanna go home and go to bed," Booth said.

Booth knows he can't do that, especially now, as his team competes in the 6A state championship series in Montgomery.

"I got up this morning, 8 o' clock, just to come down here, I go back monday at 8:00," Booth added.

No matter what his body is going through, you'll still find Booth with his players.

"I'll just get sick, stay in the dugout probably," he said.

He's won state titles before, eight if you're counting, a win this year though, is everything to the hall-of-famer.

"It would mean life probably," Booth said.

Hartselle fell in game one against Faith Academy. The Tigers will play in game two Wednesday morning at 10:00 in Montgomery.