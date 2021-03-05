Legacy Elementary School students say 'thank you' to essential workers

Legacy Elementary School students dressed up as essential workers on Friday to thank them for all their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Firefighters, police officers, and of course, teachers were all there to see the parade.

Students in all grade levels made signs saying "thank you" to show their support.

We spoke with one student about why she wanted to dress up like a teacher for the parade.

"The teachers very help us a lot within school, and it's because they never shut down like other people because if you...it shut down, I couldn't be it," said Chloe Hale, elementary school student.

The students walked from the playground to the front entrance of the school as they showed off their signs and chanted "thank you" to the attendees.