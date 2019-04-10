Leeman Ferry car break-ins have businesses on edge

Victims of a string of car break-ins at Huntsville's Orange Theory Fitness want to know if the crimes are related to others.

Twelve cars were broken into at Orange Theory Fitness Wednesday morning at Bob Wallace Avenue and the Parkway. After WAAY 31 reported the damage, we started hearing from some of you, who say your vehicles have been broken into along nearby Leeman Ferry Road.

Employees at the Matrix Gym said they haven't had any break-ins in the last year, but hearing of the recent ones in the area has pushed them to be more cautious. They recently added more lights to their parking lot to try to prevent any suspicious activity.

"At a couple of businesses, there have been some windows being busted out, bags were taken. That's been pretty recent, and I've also heard about some stuff over the past years," said an employee at Matrix Gym, Mary Vardaman.

"I've heard of several up and down the street last year and recently," said another employee at Matrix Gym, Tim Bergstresser.

Workers at businesses along Leeman Ferry Road say car break-ins happen more often than they should and after a 12-car break-in Wednesday morning off of Bob Wallace, they said they are more on edge.

"It's disappointing to know it happens in a populated part of town with a lot of businesses where a lot of kids are," said Bergstresser. "Generally they are happening after the sunset when it's dark, in corners of parking lots where it's not well lit."

Bergstresser said after hearing of so many of break-ins happening over the years, the gym has taken precaution.

"We've definitely upgraded our lights in the parking lot, because they are less likely to be where they are more likely to be seen, so that's a step we've taken," he said.

Matrix Gym workers say the best thing you can do is never leave anything in your car.

"We have let all of our Matrix families know this is going on and to remind them that when they are here to bring their belongings with them or anything that you don't want to lose or be expensive to replace," said Bergstresser.

"I definitely don't leave anything in my car. My bag comes with me. I do have children, so it does make me a little bit nervous," said Vardaman.

WAAY 31 did reach out to Huntsville police, and they said they are still investigating the break-ins along Leeman Ferry Road and Bob Wallace Avenue. They can't say if the two are related.

Police also urge people to keep doors locked if a car is unattended. Other businesses did not want to go on camera, but they told WAAY 31 they are keeping an eye out for break-ins.