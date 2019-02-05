Clear
Lee wins over Jemison in a thriller

Lee Generals advance to next round of area tournament

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Lady Generals beat Jemison in the opening game of the Area Tournament at Hazel Green tonight. Final score 59-53. What a rivalry victory. Check out the highlights!

