Lee tops Trojans in Area Tournament

Lee and Hazel Green faced off in the 6A Area 16 Tournament at Mae Jemison High School Tuesday night.
A close game entering the third period, Lee sank shots and pulled away beating Hazel Green 65-37 advancing to the next round.
