Lee escapes Albertville in sub-regional

Generals take on Pinson Valley in regional round

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Lee High School basketball team has had close games for the past week.

Tuesday night they escape the Albertville Aggies moving on to the regional round at Wallace State. The Generals face Pinson Valley Friday at 1:30. 

