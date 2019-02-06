Lee and Hazel Green put on a show in area tourney opener, Buckhorn eliminates Jemison

It's post-season for AHSAA basketball. In Huntsville Tuesday night at Lee High School for Class 6A, Area 16, fans got their money's worth win some of the top basketball talent in the state.
First up, Hazel Green and Lee. Lee is ranked #2 in 6A, the Trojans have only won three games all season, but it didn't look like it tonight, a back and forth game, coming down to the last seconds, but Hazel Green falls 44-43 to the Generals.
Now Lee faces Buckhorn, who got past Jemison Tuesday night 61-54.
