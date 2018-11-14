Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Lee Witherspoon's magical season

North Jackson Senior putting up huge numbers

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 10:48 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Now we all know how big of a football state Alabama is. Tons of talent go on to play in college and pros, so imagine being Lee Withersppon, The North Jackson High School football player who now holds two state records. 

Two weeks ago in Arab, the senior running back bulldozed his way into the record books becoming the AHSAA leader for touchdowns in a season. That number was 54, and in round one of the playoffs he's added five more socres, so he's sitting at 59 and counting heading into Friday's round 2 matchup against Hokes Bluff. 

That's not all folks, Witherspoon now holds the record for rushing touchdowns too with 53. 

"It's a goal nobody thinks you can get to," Witherspoon said. "We work hard every day, build stamina every day."

Just to put things in persepctive the national record for touchdowns in a season is 71. So Witherspoon is inching closer every game. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Florence
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Fayetteville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Decatur
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events