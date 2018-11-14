Lee Witherspoon's magical season

Now we all know how big of a football state Alabama is. Tons of talent go on to play in college and pros, so imagine being Lee Withersppon, The North Jackson High School football player who now holds two state records.

Two weeks ago in Arab, the senior running back bulldozed his way into the record books becoming the AHSAA leader for touchdowns in a season. That number was 54, and in round one of the playoffs he's added five more socres, so he's sitting at 59 and counting heading into Friday's round 2 matchup against Hokes Bluff.

That's not all folks, Witherspoon now holds the record for rushing touchdowns too with 53.

"It's a goal nobody thinks you can get to," Witherspoon said. "We work hard every day, build stamina every day."

Just to put things in persepctive the national record for touchdowns in a season is 71. So Witherspoon is inching closer every game.