Lee Softball gets upgraded facilities

The ribbons were cut Monday afternoon!
Now the Generals can take the newly renovated field all season!
In addition to these renovations, the Lee team got a new indoor hitting facility and locker rooms!
Lee took to their newly renovated field Monday.
Posted: Mar 8, 2021 10:38 PM
