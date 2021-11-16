Lee High School's 52-40 win over Sparkman highlights Tuesday night high school hoops

High School Basketball Scoreboard:
Lee 52, Sparkman 40
James Clemens 66, Grissom 80
Huntsville 50, Madison Academy 46
Cornerstone 55, Gardendale 73
Skyline 72, North Jackson 84
Florence 71, Columbia 55
Lynn 85, Vina 38
West Morgan 65, Brewer 31
Westminster Christian 61, Madison County 34
Albertville 60, Fort Payne 57
Red Bay 56, Tharptown 42
Lawrence County 62, East Lawrence 46
Buckhorn 33, Bob Jones 27
Mae Jemison 45, Hazel Green 41
Danville 64, Hatton 38
Austin 56, Hartselle 53
Sylvania 45, Section 72
Shoals Christian 45, Collinwood 55
Arab 41, Douglas 43
Collinsville 66, Pisgah 76
Tanner 35, Clements 48
DAR 30, Sardis 73
Belmont 63, Phil Campbell 48
Girls' High School Basketball Scoreboard
Lee 44, Sparkman 53
Bob Jones 66, Buckhorn 30
Madison Academy 38, Huntsville 35
Albertville 49, Fort Payne 37
Lynn 46, Vina 55
Lindsay Lane 28, Elkmont 61
Cullman 66, DHCA 43
Arab 36, Douglas 35
Falkville 69, Vinemont 72
Priceville 53, East Limestone 36
Brewer 53, West Morgan 18
Whitesburg Christian 31, Randolph 35
Hartselle 59, Austin 27
East Lawrence 33, Lawrence County 73