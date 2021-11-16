Clear

Lee High School's 52-40 win over Sparkman highlights Tuesday night high school hoops

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 11:02 PM
Posted By: Nolan Knight

High School Basketball Scoreboard:

Lee 52, Sparkman 40

James Clemens 66, Grissom 80

Huntsville 50, Madison Academy 46

Cornerstone 55, Gardendale 73

Skyline 72, North Jackson 84

Florence 71, Columbia 55

Lynn 85, Vina 38

West Morgan 65, Brewer 31

Westminster Christian 61, Madison County 34

Albertville 60, Fort Payne 57

Red Bay 56, Tharptown 42

Lawrence County 62, East Lawrence 46

Buckhorn 33, Bob Jones 27

Mae Jemison 45, Hazel Green 41

Danville 64, Hatton 38

Austin 56, Hartselle 53

Sylvania 45, Section 72

Shoals Christian 45, Collinwood 55

Arab 41, Douglas 43

Collinsville 66, Pisgah 76

Tanner 35, Clements 48

DAR 30, Sardis 73

Belmont 63, Phil Campbell 48

Girls' High School Basketball Scoreboard

Lee 44, Sparkman 53

Bob Jones 66, Buckhorn 30

Madison Academy 38, Huntsville 35

Albertville 49, Fort Payne 37

Lynn 46, Vina 55

Lindsay Lane 28, Elkmont 61

Cullman 66, DHCA 43

Arab 36, Douglas 35

Falkville 69, Vinemont 72

Priceville 53, East Limestone 36

Brewer 53, West Morgan 18

Whitesburg Christian 31, Randolph 35

Hartselle 59, Austin 27

East Lawrence 33, Lawrence County 73

