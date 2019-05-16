Clear

Lee High School Basketball star signs letter of intent with Mizzou

Posted: May. 14, 2019 7:44 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Kobe Brown announced Tuesday he's committing to the University of Missouri.
After de-committing from Texas A&M when their coach got fired, Kobe embarked on a hot recruiting trail, with offers from Vanderbilt, Minnesota and Penn State, just naming a few.
Kobe says he chose Mizzou because of his relationship with head coach Cuanzo Martin.

"Definitely humble, does the right thing, he wants me to come in and play all over the floor," Kobe said.

"Missouri is a great fit for Kobe, the coach is a perfect fit, he's a man of God and he has a plan for Kobe's future," Kobe's Dad and High School Basketball Coach, Greg Brown, said.

Kobe's dad and high school basketball coach greg brown, says he's thought of his son's signing day for years.

"I've dreamed of it, and to have it come true it's a blessing," Brown added.

Brown says he's just a drive away from Kobe in Columbia, and will be able to see his oldest son play close to Huntsville at Vanderbilt, Alabama and Auburn.

"Its a big help to the people around here and my family," Kobe said.

