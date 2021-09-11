Lee Greenwood's All Star Salute in Huntsville to be televised; sponsors needed for veterans' tickets

Award-winning recording artist Lee Greenwood is being honored for his contribution to the music industry with an all-star salute celebration in Huntsville that will encompass his 40 years of hits.

WAAY 31 learned this special, one night only event will be taped to air at a later date on television.

Lee Greenwood and his team are calling on you at home to help treat our nation's heroes to this special night as well.

"We call it 'Adopt A Vet.' for $100 you can put a vet and his caregiver in seats to watch this show," Greenwood told WAAY 31's Marie Waxel, "(and) it's not just a show, it's a television production and this is going to air in the next couple of years."

This exclusive event will feature guest appearances from some of Greenwood's friends, including well-known artists Riley Green, Michael W. Smith, Lee Brice, Dustin Lynch, Michael Ray, Jamey Johnson, Big & Rich, Randy Owen (of Alabama), Home Free, Sam Moore, Tracy Byrd, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, Mark Wills, The Frontmen of Country and more.

The event is set for Oct. 12 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

A variety of ticket prices are available from $25 to VIP Packages, which include a private dinner and Meet & Greet with Lee Greenwood on Monday, Oct. 11. For purchase, visit ticketmaster.com or the Von Braun Center box office.