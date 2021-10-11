Lee Greenwood celebrating 40 years of music in Huntsville

Lee Greenwood is back in Huntsville ahead of an event dedicated to him that's scheduled for Tuesday.

Several fans packed North Hall on Monday at the Von Braun Center for a VIP meet and greet with the country singer and songwriter.

Lee told WAAY 31 he's happy to be back in Alabama.

"I love Huntsville and I have played at the Von Braun Center several times as an act during tour, but this is a really special two nights for us in Huntsville," Greenwood said.

Lee Greenwood is celebrating 40 years in the music business!

He won't be performing here like he has in the past, instead other music artists will be performing his hits during an all-star salute celebration.

40 artists are going to be singing 40 years worth of Lee Greenwood hits.

"I am humbled for that," Greenwood said. "I am a little overwhelmed to tell you the truth because we have people coming from all over the place."

Alex Miller is from Lancaster, KY. He's a former American Idol contestant who will be singing tomorrow.

"Lee Greenwood as everybody knows has had a lot of success with "God Bless the U.S.A." and many other hits as well," Miller said. "The fact that I was asked to do this and growing up and listening to that song and what it means to all kinds of people, it's just an honor to be here to represent some of what he's done. I am just getting started in the music business and it's not to have somebody like this to come do stuff for."

In addition to his music Greenwood is passionate about helping Veterans through Helping a Hero.

They organization has built over 100 homes in 23 states.

Recently they've partnered with Breland Homes to build a home in North Alabama.

The winner will be announced at the concert on Tuesday.

Zack Zimmerman says Helping a Hero awarded him a home after being wounded in Afghanistan in 2010.

"Lee has spent his whole life loving this country and our Veterans and everybody else and it's just, I have so many memories of Lee's song in my life and it's just so awesome to be here and spend time with him and just be with him," Zimmerman said.

Tickets for the event are still avaliable if you're interested.

