High school basketball was one of the last normal things of 2020. The state tournament was completed before the sports shudown two weeks later.

Now, the pandemic is still present, and it's already time for this year's high school basketball season!

Lee High School's team has prepped differently during COVID-19.

Head coach, Greg Brown, let players run the practice for example.

His team said, they feel good about the season, and worked hard a lot of the times form home.