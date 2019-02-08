Clear

Lee Generals take area Championship with buzzer beater

Kobe Brown nails jumper to secure home court in sub-regionals..

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Lee barely escaped Hazel Green Tuesday night only winning by a point in their 44-43 victory. 

Want more drama? Lee didn't disappoint as they hosted Buckhorn in the Area 16 championship. 

Let's get to the last seconds of the game, under 20 to go, and it's Buckhorn's Kuran Garner nails a three from the corner to tie the game at 42. Don't blink because if you do, you're missing the future Texas A&M Aggie, Kobe Brown, nail a jumper at the buzzer!

Generals hold on beating Buckhorn 44-42.

