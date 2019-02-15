Clear

Lee Generals advance to Girls 6A Region Final

Generals get the upset and move on to region final

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 8:27 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 8:36 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Underdogs always like to write their own story. That's the case for the Lady Generals. Lee High School didn't have the best record all season, but they never doubted themselves. Lee took down Huffman 57-46.

Generals now face Hazel Green, the defending State Champs, on Wednesday at Jacksonville State. Tipoff is at 12:30 p.m. 

