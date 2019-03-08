Lee County tornado survivors touched by the president's visit

On Friday, WAAY 31 spoke to a woman who brought victims into her home in Salem, right after a tornado ripped through Lee County.

Many people in the community are still picking up the pieces on Day 5 of clean up. The EF-4 tornado is believed to have damaged or destroyed 115 homes.

Like with any tornado, some homes weren't impacted right next to others that were destroyed. Those who weren't impacted jumped into to action to help the people who were.

One woman, Theresa Hodges, said her son helped rescue a family whose home was destroyed on Sunday.

"When the tornado hit, he went down the road, jumped in his truck and went down the road, and he saw a family, and he was trying to drag his wife and daughter up the road," said Hodges. "And he got them in a truck and brought them to my house. They laid on my couch, and several of them were injured pretty bad."

Hodges came out on Friday to get a glimpse of President Trump as his motorcade drove through the community. She said it means a lot to them in this time of devastation to have not only his support, but the whole country sending help.

People are now starting to receive assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.