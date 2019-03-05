Lee County tornado survivor shares his story

On Tuesday, WAAY 31 spoke to a man who rescued people from a home that has been reduced to a slab of concrete and some cinder blocks, after an EF-4 tornado ravaged Lee County on Sunday.

Billy Moore said he had just gotten home from the grocery store when the EF-4 tornado came. He described it as a loud train noise and said he immediately knew his family needed to take shelter in the bathroom.

What came next was something he could have never imagined. Trees were snapping and debris were flying through the area.

"My neighbor was trying to get to the church up the road. He saw a house and a trailer get demolished and so we get there, and there were three people trapped under a bathtub in the house, and we got them out," Moore said.

Moore said once they got those people out, they were able to get them help from first responders. He said he's just thankful the people were able to make it out alive.

Now, many people in Lee County still need help. The American Red Cross has set up a shelter for anyone who needs a place to stay, and they're handing out any items victims may need to help get them back on their feet.

