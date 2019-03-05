Clear
Lee County tornado destruction in photos, videos

WAAY 31 has a crew in the area bringing you all the latest information

Mar. 5, 2019
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 8:30 AM
Josh Rayburn

Cajun Navy 2016 provided these photos and videos of the damage from Sunday's deadly Lee County tornado.

WAAY 31's Sydney Martin and Blake Mann are in Lee County. Tune is to WAAY 31 on air at 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m. and check WAAYTV.com for all the latest information on recovery efforts and how you can help.

